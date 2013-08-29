FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shelling into Rwanda came from Congo rebel areas, U.N. says
#World News
August 29, 2013 / 5:02 PM / in 4 years

Shelling into Rwanda came from Congo rebel areas, U.N. says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. peacekeepers in eastern Congo have witnessed shelling into Rwandan territory from positions occupied by M23 rebels over the past week and has not observed any firing into Rwanda by the Congolese army, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.

“The (U.N.) Mission reports that it can confirm firing incidents into Rwandan territory originated from M23 positions between 22 and 29 August,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said. “The Mission further reports that it has not witnessed any (Congolese army) firing into Rwanda territory during this period.”

Rwanda accused neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday of persistently shelling Rwandan territory and said such “provocation” could no longer be tolerated, after a flare-up of fighting in Congo’s war-torn east.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Philip Barbara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
