Gun battle erupts in Congo rebel-held town of Sake

SAKE, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Thousands of residents fled the rebel-held town of Sake in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday as sustained gunfire erupted and trucks full of rebel fighters arrived to reinforce.

“It is the FARDC (Congo national army) fighting,” said Djoli Mitima, a Sake resident as he fled on the road north toward Goma. “They are only three kilometers (two miles) from here.”