Congo peace deal to be signed in Uganda, says official

KAMPALA (Reuters) - A peace deal between Congo and the M23 rebel movement will be signed in the Ugandan capital Kampala on Monday, after rebels declared an end to their insurgency this week.
“The signing will be here in Kampala on Monday and ... in addition to both delegations who have been negotiating we expect representatives from the African Union and the United Nations,” Ugandan government spokesman Ofwono Opondo told Reuters.
