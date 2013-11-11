FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peace deal signing ceremony between Congo and M23 rebels delayed
#World News
November 11, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Peace deal signing ceremony between Congo and M23 rebels delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Congolese soldiers gather for a military briefing after M23 rebel fighters surrendered, in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

ENTEBBE, Uganda (Reuters) - A ceremony to wrap up a peace deal between Congo and defeated M23 rebels was delayed on Monday evening after the two sides disagreed on the wording of the pact, a Ugandan minister said.

The agreement aimed at ending the Democratic Republic of Congo’s most serious conflict in a decade was due to be signed in Entebbe at 6 p.m. (10 a.m. ET).

“The stumbling point is the parties cannot agree on whether they are signing a peace agreement or a declaration. They agree on the content, but not the title. The Congolese government says it came here to sign a declaration,” Uganda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem told Reuters.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
