U.N., Congo army pound M23 rebel positions near Goma

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - United Nations helicopters and artillery supported the Congolese army in an attack on M23 rebel positions near the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, an army spokesman said.

The M23 rebels also said in a statement that the Congolese army and the U.N. intervention brigade attacked its forces in Kanyaruchinya and Mutaho, to the north of Goma, with infantry, air strikes and heavy weapons.

The Congolese army has been battling the M23 rebels for nearly a week with the support of the 3,000-strong U.N. brigade, which has a special mandate to neutralize armed groups in the mineral-rich nation.