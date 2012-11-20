Congo rebel presence unnecessary at Kampala talks: Uganda

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda said on Tuesday the presence of Congolese rebels at talks with Congo President Joseph Kabila in Kampala was not needed and that it was for Kabila to decide on the rebels’ stated demands.

“Their presence in Kampala is not necessary. Their issues are already well known so it’s up to Kabila to say ‘I agree to this or that and don’t agree with that’,” Uganda’s Junior Foreign Affairs Minister Asuman Kiyingi told Reuters.

The so-called M23 rebels, widely believed to be backed by Rwanda, on Tuesday claimed control of Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern city of Goma.