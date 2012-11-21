FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo's Kabila, Rwanda's Kagame to hold talks in Uganda
#World News
November 21, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

Congo's Kabila, Rwanda's Kagame to hold talks in Uganda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Congolese and Rwandan presidents Joseph Kabila and Paul Kagame are due to meet on Wednesday after holding three-way talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni late on Tuesday, sources in the Ugandan presidency said.

“Museveni met Kagame first at the State House and then later he met with both (Kagame and Kabila) for a couple of hours,” said one of the sources, adding they may issue a statement or hold a news conference later Wednesday.

Congo’s M23 rebels, widely believed to be backed by Rwanda, said on Wednesday they planned to “liberate” the country after taking control of the eastern town of Goma.

Reporting By Elias Biryabarema, Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Yara Bayoumy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
