Congo's Kabila, Rwanda's Kagame to hold talks in Uganda

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Congolese and Rwandan presidents Joseph Kabila and Paul Kagame are due to meet on Wednesday after holding three-way talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni late on Tuesday, sources in the Ugandan presidency said.

“Museveni met Kagame first at the State House and then later he met with both (Kagame and Kabila) for a couple of hours,” said one of the sources, adding they may issue a statement or hold a news conference later Wednesday.

Congo’s M23 rebels, widely believed to be backed by Rwanda, said on Wednesday they planned to “liberate” the country after taking control of the eastern town of Goma.