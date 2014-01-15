FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. surveillance drone in Congo crashes: sources
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Aerospace & Defense
January 15, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 4 years ago

U.N. surveillance drone in Congo crashes: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - An unmanned aircraft used by U.N. peacekeepers in Democratic Republic of Congo crashed on Wednesday near the eastern town of Goma, sources at the airport and interior ministry said.

The United Nations force started using drones - a first for the world body - last month to help it monitor armed groups operating along Congo’s border zone with Rwanda and Uganda.

“One of these U.N. drones crashed not long after it took off,” a senior official Congo’s interior ministry told Reuters, asking not to be named. There were no reports of casualties.

A source at Goma’s airport confirmed the incident. A spokesman for the U.N. mission was not available for comment.

The Falco drones used by the U.N. force are manufactured by Selex ES, a unit of Italian defense group Finmeccanica. The firm was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.