FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congo armed groups wielding machetes reportedly execute 70: U.N.
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 13, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

Congo armed groups wielding machetes reportedly execute 70: U.N.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ACCRA (Reuters) - Armed groups wielding machetes have reportedly executed 70 people in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo “to spread terror”, the U.N. peacekeeping mission said on Thursday.

The mission, MONUSCO, said it had received reports of gross human rights abuses including the reported summary killings at Nyamaboko villages I and II in Masisi territory of North Kivu province.

It did not give a time for the killings and said it was investigating.

Mission chief Martin Kobler said in a statement he had “serious concern over the allegations of the gross human rights violations deemed unacceptable. Any person involved in such acts should face justice”.

He said the crimes had been “committed mainly by armed groups to spread terror”.

Millions of people have died from violence, disease and hunger in eastern Congo since 1996 in conflict fuelled by foreign powers and a struggle for the region’s deposits of gold, diamonds, copper, cobalt and uranium.

Much of the fighting has been in North and South Kivu provinces, which border eastern neighbors including Uganda and Rwanda.

Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.