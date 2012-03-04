FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congo Republic blasts kill 4, injure dozens: official
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 4, 2012 / 12:32 PM / 6 years ago

Congo Republic blasts kill 4, injure dozens: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - A series of explosions in Brazzaville, the capital of Congo Republic, killed at least four people and injured nearly 60 others, a senior Congolese official said, giving the first toll from Sunday’s blasts.

“Lots of buildings have been destroyed ... There are four dead and nearly 60 injured, some seriously,” Betu Bangana, head of protocol in the presidency, told Reuters by telephone.

Witnesses and state media said the blast occurred during a fire in the arms depot in the Regiment Blinde base in the riverside Mpila neighborhood. No explanation has been given for the fire.

Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Sophie Hares

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.