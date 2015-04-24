FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three workers with U.N. Congo peacekeeping mission abducted
April 24, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Three workers with U.N. Congo peacekeeping mission abducted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Three people contracted to clear landmines for a U.N. peacekeeping mission in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have been kidnapped.

MONUSCO spokesman Colonel Felix Basse said on Friday the incident had happened late on Thursday. He did not disclose the nationality of those involved and gave no others details.

Congo’s army has been operating since February in the east of the country against the Rwandan Hutu rebel group, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda.

“No blue helmets (peacekeepers) were abducted, but three employees of a company that worked under contract for a demining unit of MONUSCO were kidnapped,” Basse said.

Reporting by Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

