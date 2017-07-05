KINSHASA Democratic Republic of Congo plans to impose harsher punishments on mining companies that fail to repatriate at least 40 percent of their revenue from mineral exports, central bank governor Deogratias Mutombo said on Wednesday.

Mutombo told reporters at a news conference that the bank would start inspecting companies' bank accounts abroad as part of the new push and would also seek to verify their ore output to eliminate fraud.

Congo, Africa's top copper producer, has been hit hard by low commodity prices over the last two years and cut its growth forecast for 2017 in May.

With the oil and mining sectors accounting for 95 percent of the country's export revenue, the fall in prices has hurt the government's finances and it is in discussions with the International Monetary Fund about possible support.

The central bank also raised its key interest rate to 20 percent from 14 percent last month to try to stabilize its volatile franc currency.

"We will reinforce our verification and regulation of the main accounts abroad of mining companies in order to assure an actual repatriation of 40 percent," Mutombo said.

"It's unacceptable that to date ... the repatriation of currency still remains so low, without any improvement, while we are dealing with a shortage of foreign exchange in our country," he said.

The central bank also said on Wednesday it had foreign reserves of nearly $708 million, the equivalent of just over three weeks' worth of imports.

Major mining companies extracting Congo's significant copper, cobalt and gold reserves include Glencore, Randgold and China Molybdenum.

(Reporting by Amadee Mwarabu; writing by Joe Bavier; editing by David Clarke)