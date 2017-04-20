FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Brussels prosecutors investigate Congolese passport deal
#World News
April 20, 2017 / 7:37 AM / 4 months ago

Brussels prosecutors investigate Congolese passport deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Brussels prosecutors are investigating a deal between Belgian company Semlex and the Democratic Republic of Congo to supply biometric passports, a spokesman for the prosecutors' office said on Thursday.

He said the investigation had started in early 2017 but declined to give any further details.

A Reuters special report last week showed that $60 of the price of every $185 DRC passport is channeled to a company registered in the United Arab Emirates, believed to be owned by a close relative of DRC President Joseph Kabila.

Brussels-based Semlex, which has become a leader in providing identity and travel documents for African nations over the past 20 years, was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Louise Ireland

