8 months ago
Congo deal reached to end Kabila's term after elections in 2017: mediator
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
#World News
December 30, 2016 / 8:26 PM / 8 months ago

Congo deal reached to end Kabila's term after elections in 2017: mediator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Congolese President Joseph Kabila will step down after elections held before the end of 2017, under a deal struck by political parties on Friday, according to a lead mediator from the Catholic Church.

Under the deal, Kabila will be unable to change the constitution to extend his mandate and run for a third term, Marcel Utembi, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference in the Democratic Republic of Congo, told reporters.

Reporting By Aaron Ross, writing by Edward McAllister

