KINSHASA (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights director for the Democratic Republic of Congo said on Tuesday that there were "solid" reports that 20 civilians had been killed in confrontations with security forces in the capital Kinshasa.

"On the issue of deaths, it looks bad," Jose Maria Aranaz told Reuters by telephone. "We are reviewing allegations of up to 20 civilians killed, but it (the information) is pretty solid."