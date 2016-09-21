FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo protest death toll reaches 32: police spokesman
September 21, 2016 / 4:12 PM / a year ago

Congo protest death toll reaches 32: police spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Thirty-two people were killed in Democratic Republic of Congo during two days of violent protests against election delays that would allow President Joseph Kabila to stay in power beyond the end of his term, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We count 32 dead in the protests in (the capital) Kinshasa, including 28 civilians and four police officers," Colonel Pierre Mwanamputu told a news conference.

Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Farge

