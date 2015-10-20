At least three people shot dead in Congo Republic protests

BRAZZAVILLE (Reuters) - At least three people have been shot dead during anti-government protests in the capital of Congo Republic on Tuesday, according to a Reuters reporter who saw the bodies at the central morgue in Brazzaville.

A witness who brought one of the bodies to the morgue said his friend had been shot by security forces. “I was there when they opened fire. I was lucky it wasn’t me who was killed,” he told Reuters, declining to give his name.