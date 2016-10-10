FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Congo opposition leader arrested over deadly anti-government protests
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 10, 2016 / 10:24 AM / a year ago

Congo opposition leader arrested over deadly anti-government protests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - A Congolese opposition leader was arrested late on Sunday for his role in anti-government demonstrations last month in which more than 50 people died, the government said on Monday, leading to threats of more protests if he is not released.

Bruno Tshibala, the deputy secretary-general and spokesman for the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), Democratic Republic of Congo's largest opposition party, was arrested Sunday night at Kinshasa airport as he prepared to board a flight for Brussels, the UDPS said in a statement.

Government spokesman Lambert Mende confirmed the arrest, saying Tshibala would be questioned by the attorney general's office over his role in the protests, including the deaths of a police officer who was burned alive and a young girl.

"He is among the people who organized the protests of (September) 19th and 20th," Mende told Reuters. "Tshibala signed a communique in which he congratulated the protesters."

Congo's attorney general has said he will punish those behind the demonstrations, which were protests against President Joseph Kabila's alleged attempts to retain power beyond the end of his final term in December.

The secretary general of the UDPS, Jean Marc Kabund, promised protests on Wednesday if Tshibala was not freed.

"If he is not liberated tomorrow, you can count on UDPS being in the streets the following day," he told Reuters.

Kabila, in office since 2001, is barred by constitutional term limits from standing for a third elected term. But the country's electoral commission says logistical and budgetary obstacles will prevent it from organizing a new presidential election before December 2018.

Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.