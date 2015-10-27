FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo Republic opposition leader dismisses referendum result
#World News
October 27, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Congo Republic opposition leader dismisses referendum result

Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso votes at a polling station in Brazzaville, Congo, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Roch Baku

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRAZZAVILLE (Reuters) - A senior opposition leader in Congo Republic on Tuesday dismissed a referendum result showing overwhelming approval for a change in the constitution to allow President Denis Sassou Nguesso to run for a third consecutive term.

“This result is a fantasy,” Pascal Tsaty Mabiala, secretary of the Pan-African Union for Social Democracy party told Reuters. The opposition boycotted Sunday’s election and he said official figures showing 72 percent turnout were fabricated.

Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Angus MacSwan

