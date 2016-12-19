FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Protests erupt in Congo capital, police fire tear gas
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 19, 2016 / 10:33 PM / 8 months ago

Protests erupt in Congo capital, police fire tear gas

A demonstrator holds a sign reading "Kabila must leave without any conditions" during a protest against plans of Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila to stay in office past the end of his term, in central Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Protests erupted in several neighborhoods of the Congolese capital Kinshasa late on Monday, and police fired tear gas to disperse them, witnesses said, just before President Joseph Kabila's mandate expires at midnight.

Demonstrators blew whistles to signal to Kabila that it was to leave in the communes of Kalamu, Matete, Lingwala, and at Kinshasa University, multiple witnesses said.

A spokesman for the police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu and Aaron Ross; writing by Tim Cocks, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.