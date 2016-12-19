Protests erupt in Congo capital, police fire tear gas

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Protests erupted in several neighborhoods of the Congolese capital Kinshasa late on Monday, and police fired tear gas to disperse them, witnesses said, just before President Joseph Kabila's mandate expires at midnight.

Demonstrators blew whistles to signal to Kabila that it was to leave in the communes of Kalamu, Matete, Lingwala, and at Kinshasa University, multiple witnesses said.

A spokesman for the police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.