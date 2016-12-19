A demonstrator holds a sign reading 'Kabila end of term - December 19, 2016 - Red card' during a protest against plans of Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila to stay in office past the end of his term, in central Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Demonstrators chant slogans against plans of Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila to stay in office past the end of his term, during a protest in central Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A demonstrator holds a sign reading 'Kabila must leave without any conditions' during a protest against plans of Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila to stay in office past the end of his term, in central Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

KINSHASA Protests erupted in several neighborhoods of the Congolese capital Kinshasa late on Monday, and police fired tear gas to disperse them, witnesses said, just before President Joseph Kabila's mandate expires at midnight.

Demonstrators blew whistles to signal to Kabila that it was to leave in the communes of Kalamu, Matete, Lingwala, and at Kinshasa University, multiple witnesses said.

A spokesman for the police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu and Aaron Ross; writing by Tim Cocks, editing by G Crosse)