March 28, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 5 months ago

Congo's main opposition calls for mass anti-Kabila protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Congo's main opposition alliance called on Tuesday for a mass protest to be held on April 10 against President Joseph Kabila, after Catholic bishops withdrew from talks they were mediating between the two sides.

"I call on the Congolese people to mobilize themselves for a big peaceful march throughout the republic and the Diaspora," a statement by the UPDS coalition said.

"I call on our millions of supporters ... to resist the dictatorship taking root in our ... country."

Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Tim Cocks

