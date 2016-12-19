South African soldier killed in Congo fire-fight

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African soldier on a United Nations mission in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was killed in a rebel attack on their positions on Monday, the final day of President Joseph Kabila's mandated time in office, Pretoria said.

Two South African soldiers were wounded, one critically, in the early morning assault by Mai Mai guerrillas, the South African military said in a statement. Four militiamen were killed in the fire-fight and two were captured, it added.