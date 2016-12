JOHANNESBURG South African police fired rubber bullets on Tuesday at scores of protesters outside the Democratic Republic of Congo embassy (DRC) in Pretoria demanding President Joseph Kabila step down, a spokesman said.

Several protesters were wounded and seven were arrested for public order offences, provincial police spokesman Kay Makhubela said. Kabila's mandate as DRC president expired at midnight, with no elected successor in place.

