Congo opposition rejects talks with Kabila government over delayed election

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Congo's main opposition alliance on Saturday rejected talks with the government of President Joseph Kabila over elections that were due to have been held in November but have been delayed and they called for a general strike on Tuesday.

The opposition wants Kabila to end his 15-year rule this year as mandated by the constitution but authorities say the vote cannot be held until at least next July and the top court says Kabila can stay in power until the poll is held.