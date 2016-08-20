FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo opposition rejects talks with Kabila government over delayed election
August 20, 2016 / 9:56 PM / a year ago

Congo opposition rejects talks with Kabila government over delayed election

Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Joseph Kabila (C) greets supporters as he arrives at the airport in Lubumbashi, the capital of Katanga province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, June 13, 2016.Kenny Katombe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Congo's main opposition alliance on Saturday rejected talks with the government of President Joseph Kabila over elections that were due to have been held in November but have been delayed and they called for a general strike on Tuesday.

The opposition wants Kabila to end his 15-year rule this year as mandated by the constitution but authorities say the vote cannot be held until at least next July and the top court says Kabila can stay in power until the poll is held.

Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
