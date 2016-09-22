U.N. council urges Congo leaders not to fuel tensions after riots

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday called on Congolese authorities to exercise maximum restraint and urged the country's leaders not to exacerbate the situation following deadly anti-government protests.
Congo's government vowed on Wednesday to hunt down and punish those responsible for riots in which around three dozen people were killed, as small pockets of protest continued in the capital Kinshasa.
Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish