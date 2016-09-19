U.S. disappointed Congo did not announce election calendar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States said it was disappointed that Democratic Republic of Congo did not announce an election calendar on Monday and threatened to impose additional sanctions on Congolese officials responsible for violence and repression.

"The United States is also outraged and deeply disturbed by the physical obstruction and verbal aggression aimed at U.S. Special Envoy to the Great Lakes Region of Africa Tom Perriello while he was departing from the Kinshasa airport on September 18," U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said.