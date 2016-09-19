FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. disappointed Congo did not announce election calendar
#World News
September 19, 2016 / 7:17 PM / a year ago

U.S. disappointed Congo did not announce election calendar

Congolese policemen run to their vehicle during a clash with opposition activists participating in a march to press President Joseph Kabila to step down in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, September 19, 2016.Kenny Katombe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States said it was disappointed that Democratic Republic of Congo did not announce an election calendar on Monday and threatened to impose additional sanctions on Congolese officials responsible for violence and repression.

"The United States is also outraged and deeply disturbed by the physical obstruction and verbal aggression aimed at U.S. Special Envoy to the Great Lakes Region of Africa Tom Perriello while he was departing from the Kinshasa airport on September 18," U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
