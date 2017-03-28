Congolese police fire bullets, tear gas to disperse opposition supporters

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Congolese police fired bullets into the air and launched tear gas canisters to try to disperse hundreds of opposition supporters in Kinshasa on Tuesday, after talks between the opposition and President Joseph Kabila's government fizzled out.

A Reuters witness saw opposition members gathering at the home of the late Etienne Tshisekedi, former leader of the Democratic Republic of the Congo's main opposition party, during a news conference with his son, Felix, the new UDPS party leader.

(This version of the story was refiled to make clear events in Democratic Republic of Congo)