5 months ago
Congolese police fire bullets, tear gas to disperse opposition supporters
#World News
March 28, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 5 months ago

Congolese police fire bullets, tear gas to disperse opposition supporters

Supporters of the Congolese main opposition part Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) shout slogans as they gather outside the residence of the late veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi in the Limete Municipality in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 28, 2017.Robert Carrubba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Congolese police fired bullets into the air and launched tear gas canisters to try to disperse hundreds of opposition supporters in Kinshasa on Tuesday, after talks between the opposition and President Joseph Kabila's government fizzled out.

A Reuters witness saw opposition members gathering at the home of the late Etienne Tshisekedi, former leader of the Democratic Republic of the Congo's main opposition party, during a news conference with his son, Felix, the new UDPS party leader.

(This version of the story was refiled to make clear events in Democratic Republic of Congo)

Reporting by Benoit Nyemba; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Louise Ireland

