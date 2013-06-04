FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congo Republic suspends four independent newspapers
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 4, 2013 / 6:23 PM / 4 years ago

Congo Republic suspends four independent newspapers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRAZZAVILLE (Reuters) - Congo Republic has suspended several independent newspapers for offences including reprinting an article linking President Denis Sassou Nguesso to the assassination of military ruler Marien Ngouabi in 1977.

The High Council for Freedom of Communication (CSLC) suspended L‘Observateur, Talassa and Le Trottoir for four months for “incitement to violence, defamation or dishonouring certain high authorities of the state”.

Nguesso, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, is ruling the oil-rich Central African nation for a second spell. He was head of state from 1979 to 1992 after seizing power in a coup, then staged a comeback in 1997 after a civil war.

The newspapers had republished an article from the magazine Afrique Education that referred to a letter written by former defence minister Justin Lekoundzou implicating Nguesso in Ngouabi’s killing in 1997. Sassou Nguesso has never been formally accused of any participation in Ngouabi’s murder and denies involvement.

A fourth paper, Le Glaive, did not publish the article but was shut down for two months for refusing to comply with the council’s instructions.

The press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders said the suspensions were arbitrary and called for them to be lifted immediately.

“The CSLC now seems to be focusing on censorship and intimidation instead of doing its job, which is to guarantee freedom of communication,” it said in a statement.

Ngouabi, who came to power in 1969 and promptly declared his country a Marxist-Leninist state, was assassinated in 1977 by a military commando. A number of individuals including Ngouabi’s predecessor, Alphonse Massamba-Débat, were convicted and executed for his killing.

Reporting by Christian Tsoumou; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.