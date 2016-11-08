Japan ratifies Paris Agreement after the pact enters into force
TOKYO Japan on Tuesday ratified the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement to cut emissions and prevent climate change, four days after the global pact officially entered into force.
KINSHASA An explosion killed a child and injured 32 Indian peacekeepers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma on Tuesday morning, the U.N. mission in Congo said.
The blast hit the peacekeepers while they were out running in the western Goma neighbourhood of Keyshero and the cause was not immediately clear, the mission added.
(Reporting By Aaron Ross and Kenny Katombe)
SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Tuesday she will withdraw her nominee for prime minister if parliament recommends a candidate and is willing to let the new premier control the cabinet, seeking to defuse a crisis rocking her presidency.
HONG KONGA Hong Kong jury on Tuesday found Cambridge-educated British banker Rurik Jutting guilty of murdering two Indonesian women that he confessed to killing in his luxury apartment two years ago.