FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Sweden ready to help investigate deaths of U.N. workers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 5 months ago

Sweden ready to help investigate deaths of U.N. workers

A still image from an undated video of Swedish national Zaida Catalan taken in an unknown location in Sweden. TV4 Sweden/Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's prime minister on Wednesday paid tribute to a United Nations worker who died in Democratic Republic of Congo, saying those responsible must be brought to justice.

The remains of two U.N. investigators, Swedish national Zaida Catalan and U.S. citizen Michael Sharp, and their Congolese interpreter who went missing this month in an area engulfed in a violent uprising were found on Monday, Congo's government said.

"Zaida Catalan worked tirelessly for peace and justice, and risked her own life to save others," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said in a statement, adding the country was prepared to assist in the investigation.

"Sweden is naturally ready to assist in this work," he said.

The investigators were part of a group monitoring a sanctions regime imposed on Congo by the U.N. Security Council when they disappeared in Kasai Central province.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Julia Glover

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.