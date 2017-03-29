Sweden ready to help investigate deaths of U.N. workers

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's prime minister on Wednesday paid tribute to a United Nations worker who died in Democratic Republic of Congo, saying those responsible must be brought to justice.

The remains of two U.N. investigators, Swedish national Zaida Catalan and U.S. citizen Michael Sharp, and their Congolese interpreter who went missing this month in an area engulfed in a violent uprising were found on Monday, Congo's government said.

"Zaida Catalan worked tirelessly for peace and justice, and risked her own life to save others," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said in a statement, adding the country was prepared to assist in the investigation.

"Sweden is naturally ready to assist in this work," he said.

The investigators were part of a group monitoring a sanctions regime imposed on Congo by the U.N. Security Council when they disappeared in Kasai Central province.