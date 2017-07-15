FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunmen attack Congo wildlife reserve, U.S. journalist, two guards missing
July 15, 2017 / 7:26 PM / 7 minutes ago

Gunmen attack Congo wildlife reserve, U.S. journalist, two guards missing

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Armed men attacked a group of journalists and park rangers in a remote east Congo wildlife reserve overnight, and an American journalist and two guards were missing, a local official said on Saturday.

The group attacked comprised the American and two Irish journalists and 13 Congolese park rangers. They were in the town of Mambasa in Okapi Wildlife Reserve, Mambasa territory administrator Alfred Bongwalanga told Reuters by telephone.

The two Irish journalists and all but two of the rangers had been found and were safe, he added.

Reporting by Benoit Nyemba; Writing and additional reporting by Tim Cocks in Dakar; Editing by Hugh Lawson

