April 4, 2016 / 1:07 PM / a year ago

Congo government blames militia opposed to president for Brazzaville attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Former members of a militia that fought Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso in a 1997 civil war attacked and set alight military, police and local government offices on Monday, government spokesman Thierry Moungalla said.

The assault by former “Ninja” militiamen, once loyal to the father of a losing candidate in last month’s presidential election, has been contained and the government is investigating possible links with opposition candidates, Moungalla said.

Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Alison Williams

