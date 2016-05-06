FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three Red Cross staff kidnapped in Congo are free: ICRC
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 6, 2016 / 7:57 PM / a year ago

Three Red Cross staff kidnapped in Congo are free: ICRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - Three Red Cross staff members kidnapped three days ago in eastern Congo in an attack blamed by a rights group on Rwandan rebels, have been released, the Geneva-based organization said on Friday.

“They are free, they were handed over to the local authorities and they will be back in Goma tomorrow,” an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) spokeswoman told Reuters, giving no further details.

The Congo-based Centre of Studies for the Promotion of Peace, Democracy and Human Rights blamed the kidnapping on the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, a grouping of former soldiers and Hutu fighters behind Rwanda’s 1994 genocide.

Aid workers are frequently abducted in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in January the United Nations said a spike in the number of kidnappings and insecurity had made it difficult to provide humanitarian aid.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Editing by Louise Ireland

