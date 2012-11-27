FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo says M23 rebel demands for Goma withdrawal a "farce"
November 27, 2012

Congo says M23 rebel demands for Goma withdrawal a "farce"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) government said on Tuesday that demands made by M23 rebels for pulling out of the eastern city of Goma were a "farce".

"It's a farce, that's the word. There's been a document adopted by the region. If each day they're going to come back with new demands it becomes ridiculous. We're no longer in the realms of seriousness," DRC spokesman Lambert Mende told Reuters from Kinshasa.

M23 rebels have demanded DRC's President Joseph Kabila hold national talks, release political prisoners and disband the electoral commission before they withdraw from Goma.

Reporting by Jonny Hogg in Goma; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Louise Ireland

