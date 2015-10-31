FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo polls must be delayed '2-4 years': ruling coalition spokesman
October 31, 2015

Congo polls must be delayed '2-4 years': ruling coalition spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo is not ready for a series of elections, including a presidential vote, scheduled over the next year and the voting calendar should be pushed back by up to four years, a ruling coalition spokesman said on Saturday.

“We need to say the truth to the Congolese people that, in the current conditions, we are not able to organize the elections. So, the people must grant us two to four years,” André Alain Atundu told reporters in the city of Lubumbashi.

Reporting By Kenny Katombe; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier/Mark Heinrich

