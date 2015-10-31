Congo polls must be delayed '2-4 years': ruling coalition spokesman

LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo is not ready for a series of elections, including a presidential vote, scheduled over the next year and the voting calendar should be pushed back by up to four years, a ruling coalition spokesman said on Saturday.

“We need to say the truth to the Congolese people that, in the current conditions, we are not able to organize the elections. So, the people must grant us two to four years,” André Alain Atundu told reporters in the city of Lubumbashi.