Expelled ruling coalition members form new Congo opposition group

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Representatives of a group of parties whose leaders were kicked out of Congolese President Joseph Kabila’s ruling coalition this week said on Thursday they were forming a new parliamentary opposition platform.

The announcement at a news conference in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa leaves Kabila increasingly isolated as he approaches the end of his mandate next year.

Leaders of the seven parties, known as the G7, were expelled from the ruling coalition, or Presidential Majority, on Wednesday for signing a letter earlier in the week demanding that Kabila not cling to power after his term expires.

Olivier Kamitatu, president of the Alliance for the Renewal of Congo, said members would be free to choose whether to join the new platform or stay in the majority.

The party leaders said that they would not align themselves with the existing opposition, noting certain policy differences.

The G7 currently controls about 80 of 500 seats in the lower house of parliament. Kabila’s coalition would still have a majority in parliament if they all left.

Charles Mwando Nsimba, head of the National Union of Federalist Democrats, also announced his resignation as first vice president of the National Assembly, hours after it was demanded by the Presidential Majority in a statement.

“It is obvious ... that the government does not want to engage in the path of democratic and transparent elections,” Mwando Nsimba said.

Kabila, who assumed power after his father President Laurent Kabila’s assassination in 2001 and won disputed elections in 2006 and 2011, is prohibited by the constitution from standing for a third term in a vote scheduled for November 2016.

But his critics fear he intends to exploit a packed and expensive slate of local, provincial and national polls over the next 14 months to force delays to the presidential vote.

Kabila has refused to say he will step down in 2016. Moves by other leaders over the last year to extend their rule have triggered mass protests in Burundi and Burkina Faso.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidential Majority said that Kabila’s words and deeds have always shown respect for the constitution and called the G7 letter accusing him of seeking to extend his rule slanderous.

Tensions are rising ahead of the election in a country where millions died in regional wars between 1996 and 2003, most from hunger and disease.

At least three people were wounded on Tuesday at an opposition rally when it was attacked by unidentified men armed with batons.