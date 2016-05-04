Congo opposition leader Katumbi says will run for president in November

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Moise Katumbi, the multi-millionaire former governor of Democratic Republic of Congo’s copper mining region and a prominent opposition leader, said on Wednesday he would run for president in an election slated for November.

“I accept with humility this heavy responsibility,” Katumbi said in a statement on his official Twitter account, referring to his nomination for the presidency by three opposition coalitions in recent weeks.

Political tension is high in Congo, where opponents of President Joseph Kabila say he is trying to cling to power beyond the end of his mandate in 2016. More than 40 people were killed in violent protests over the issue in January 2015.