At least 31 killed as army, Mai Mai rebels clash in east Congo

KINSHASA (Reuters) - At least 31 people were killed in violent clashes after Mai Mai rebels attacked army positions in Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern town of Beni, a military spokesman said on Wednesday.

Gunmen launched the attack early on Wednesday at an army recruitment center near the North Kivu provincial town before being repelled after more than two hours of fighting, Colonel Olivier Hamuli told Reuters.

“The provisional death toll is 23 Mai Mai, 5 recruits and 3 FARDC soldiers, including a senior officer,” Hamuli said. Mai Mai is the generic name given to a multitude of local armed groups that roam eastern Congo.