Congo rebels say will leave Goma if Kabila agrees to demands

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - The political chief of the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo said on Tuesday his forces would withdraw from the eastern city of Goma if President Joseph Kabila agreed to M23 demands.

“The withdrawal, yes. If Kabila agrees to our demands then we’ll go quickly,” Jean-Marie Runiga told reporters in a hotel in Goma, which M23 rebels captured last week.

Runiga demanded Kabila agree to national negotiations, the release of political prisoners and the dissolution of an electoral commission.