Congo says soldier seized by Rwanda killed by captors
June 11, 2014 / 5:07 PM / 3 years ago

Congo says soldier seized by Rwanda killed by captors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s government said on Wednesday that a soldier seized by soldiers from neighboring Rwanda earlier in the day had been shot dead by Rwandan troops.

“He emerged from where he was being guarded at the border and, in the plain sight of his (Congolese army) colleagues, was shot down by the Rwandan troops. He was executed,” Congolese government spokesman Lambert Mende said.

Rwandan officials were not immediately available for comment. Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said on Twitter that Congo’s government should stop its soldiers from crossing into Rwanda.

Reporting by Pete Jones; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Janet Lawrence

