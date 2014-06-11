Rwanda says kills five Congolese soldiers after border incursion

KIGALI (Reuters) - The Rwandan government said on Wednesday it had killed five soldiers from neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after a group of them crossed the border into their country and opened fire.

“These actions by the DRC are jeopardizing the region’s extensive efforts to ensure peace, stability and development for all our citizens,” said Louise Mushikiwabo, Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister and government spokesperson.

Kinshasa said earlier on Wednesday that fighting began after Rwandan troops entered Congolese territory and seized one of its soldiers.