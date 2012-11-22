FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congo M23 rebel leader in Uganda for talks: source
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
November 23, 2012 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

Congo M23 rebel leader in Uganda for talks: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - The head of the political arm of the M23 rebel group fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo has arrived in Uganda and is expected to hold talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, a presidency source said on Thursday.

“I can confirm that Bishop (Jean-Marie) Runiga is in Uganda,” a source in the presidency said, adding that Runiga had been flown from the border area by helicopter and was expected to hold talks with Museveni from Thursday through Saturday.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.