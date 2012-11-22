Congo M23 rebel leader in Uganda for talks: source

KAMPALA (Reuters) - The head of the political arm of the M23 rebel group fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo has arrived in Uganda and is expected to hold talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, a presidency source said on Thursday.

“I can confirm that Bishop (Jean-Marie) Runiga is in Uganda,” a source in the presidency said, adding that Runiga had been flown from the border area by helicopter and was expected to hold talks with Museveni from Thursday through Saturday.