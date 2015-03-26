No U.N. troop cut in Congo until progress against Rwandan rebels

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Thursday refused to cut the number of peacekeepers in Democratic Republic of Congo until progress is made in an offensive against Rwandan rebels in the country’s east, snubbing government calls for a decrease.

A month-long Congolese army (FARDC) campaign against the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) rebels has achieved little and revived doubts about the will and capacity of Congo to defeat a group at the heart of two decades of conflict in Africa’s Great Lakes region.

U.N. peacekeepers and the FARDC had jointly planned a military campaign to take on the FDLR, which includes former soldiers and Hutu militiamen responsible for Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, after it failed to meet a January deadline to disarm.

But the U.N. mission (MONUSCO) withdrew planned support for the anti-FDLR operations, which would have ranged from food and transport to surveillance drones and attack helicopters, after Congo appointed two generals to head the offensive who are both accused of human rights abuses.

In a unanimously adopted resolution on Thursday, the 15-member Security Council extended the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping force for one year and said “the swift neutralization of the FDLR is a top priority in bringing stability to and protecting civilians of the DRC.”

The Congolese government had wanted the U.N. force of some 22,000 troops and police to be more than halved, but a strategic review by the world body dismissed that as impractical and instead recommended a decrease of nearly 10 percent.

The Security Council resolution endorsed the suggested cut of 2,000 troops but refused to permanently reflect the change in the mandated strength of the peacekeeping force.

The council expressed “its intention to make this troop reduction permanent, through a revised troop ceiling ... once significant progress has been achieved regarding the priorities of MONUSCO’s mandate, including the fight against the FDLR.”

It stressed “the need to carry out operations in accordance with international law ... and strongly encourages cooperation between the Government of the DRC and MONUSCO on these operations, in accordance with its mandate to ensure all efforts possible are being made to neutralize the FDLR.”

Martin Kobler, head of the U.N. mission in Congo, said last week that military operations with U.N. support could help neutralize the FDLR rebels a lot quicker.

He admitted that U.N. peacekeepers had previously worked with the two generals accused of abuses, but refused to support them in the anti-FDLR operations because Congolese authorities had failed to investigate the allegations.

Under the United Nations human rights due diligence policy, the world body has to ensure its support to non-U.N. security forces does not contribute to grave human rights violations.