FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congo touts job creation, but unemployment still sky-high
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 5, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Congo touts job creation, but unemployment still sky-high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Strong economic growth helped Democratic Republic of Congo create around 100,000 jobs per year from 2012-14, the prime minister’s office said on Tuesday, but unemployment remains above 40 percent in a country wracked by war and corruption.

Congo - which vies with Zambia for the title of Africa’s largest copper producer - posted economic growth of 9.5 percent last year, and this should rise to 10.3 percent this year, Augustin Matata Ponyo’s office said in a statement.

Ponyo became prime minister in 2012.

His office did not spell out the methodology used for its unemployment survey but it appeared to ignore much of the informal economy, which provides jobs for many of Congo’s roughly 67 million people.

The data collection process would be revised for the next survey to include a broader range of jobs, it said.

The most recent prior unemployment data was from 2000, when the rate stood at 66.90 percent.

The International Monetary Fund’s number two official, David Lipton, praised Congo’s growth and macroeconomic stability during a visit to the capital Kinshasa in March but said more needed to be done to promote inclusive growth.

Despite vast mineral riches that also include cobalt and diamonds, Congo ranks 186 out of 187 countries on the U.N. Human Development Index, largely due to continuing conflict in its war-torn east and mismanagement of its natural wealth.

Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Daniel Flynn and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.