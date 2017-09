U.S. President Barack Obama holds a news conference at the conclusion of his visit to Paris, France December 1, 2015. Obama was in Paris to attend the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21). REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that President Barack Obama is “not going to go along” with a Republican-backed spending bill that contains riders for special interests.

Congress must pass a spending bill by Dec. 11 to keep the government funded.