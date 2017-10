Clouds roll over destroyed homes, almost two months after superstorm Sandy caused damage in the region of Breezy Point of Queens borough, New York, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Friday rejected a Republican amendment to cut the immediate cost of a $60.4 billion Superstorm Sandy reconstruction bill by more than half to $23.8 billion.

The 54-41 vote cleared the way for final Senate action on the disaster recovery bill.