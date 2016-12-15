A sweeping tax reform proposal meant to boost U.S. manufacturing is coming under mounting pressure from industries that rely heavily on imported goods as President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans work to finalize new tax legislation.

As Republican members of the House of Representatives tax committee prepared to discuss tax reform this week, the panel received a letter from 81 industry groups asking lawmakers to remove the proposal known as "border adjustability" from their legislative plans.

A lynchpin of the House Republican "Better Way" agenda and viewed favorably by Trump's team, the policy would incentivize manufacturing by exempting export revenues from corporate taxes. It would also tax imports, impacting industries that rely on goods from overseas.

House Republicans have sought to persuade Trump, who will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, to see border adjustability as a way to fulfill his campaign pledge to create blue-collar jobs. This week, incoming Trump White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus expressed support for the approach as a potential alternative to tariffs.

"Companies that rely on global supply chains would face huge business challenges caused by increased taxes and increased cost of goods," groups representing industries including auto and retailing said in a Dec. 13 letter to the committee.

Addressed to House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady and incoming top Democrat Richard Neal, the letter warned of "reductions in employment, reduced capital investments and higher prices for consumers" as potential consequences.

"The Better Way tax reform proposal, without the border adjustment provision, can provide the basis for the strong economic growth we all seek," it said.

Border adjustability has come under fire from Koch Industries, the private conglomerate controlled by billionaires Charles and David Koch, who spend heavily to support Republicans and other conservatives in Congress. The company warned last week that the policy would distort markets by increasing prices and ultimately devastate the economy.

Advocates of border adjustability say the House tax plan would collapse without the more than $1 trillion in revenues it would raise to help pay for tax cuts.

In a statement, Brady urged companies to focus on the entire plan, which would cut the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent and end taxation of U.S. corporate profits overseas.

"The American people have made it clear now is the time to level the playing field and end the tax on 'Made in America' products," he said.

There was no immediate response from Neal's office.

Brady has said his committee is considering ways to smooth the transition to border adjustability for some businesses.