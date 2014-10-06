Retailer Conn's says could sell itself

(Reuters) - Electronics and home appliance retailer Conn’s Inc (CONN.O) said it would consider selling itself as part of a review of strategic options.

Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of about $1.20 billion, were up 8 percent at $35.60 in premarket trading on Monday.

Conn’s also adopted a poison pill takeover defense but said it was not in response to any specific takeover bid or other proposal to acquire the company.

The poison pill, which has a trigger of 10 percent, is set to expire in October 2015.

Activist shareholder David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Inc and hedge fund Luxor Capital Group LP are among the company’s largest shareholders.

Conn’s in September cut its adjusted profit forecast for the year ending January, citing a rise in provision for bad debts.

The company, which caters mainly to lower income shoppers, offers credit to these customers. Such credit financing accounted for nearly 77 percent of the company’s retail sales in the quarter ended July.

Conn’s earnings quality score decreased to 7 from 14 following the latest quarterly results, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The score compares with an industry median of 58.

Earnings quality looks at whether the composition of earnings in the recent past is robust enough for a company’s growth rate to be sustainable.

Conn’s has been shifting toward higher-margin products such as furniture and mattresses and reducing its dependence on consumer electronics.

The company said no timetable had been set for the strategic options process.

Other options being explored include separation of retail and credit businesses, slowing store openings and returning capital to investors, Conn’s said.

The company said it engaged BofA Merrill Lynch as financial adviser and Vinson & Elkins LLP as legal counsel to assist in the process.

Up to Friday close of $32.94, the shares had lost more than half their value this year.