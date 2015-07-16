FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More severed body parts found near Connecticut train station
July 16, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 2 years ago

More severed body parts found near Connecticut train station

Richard Weizel

1 Min Read

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Reuters) - Police in Connecticut said on Thursday they found two severed human arms near a New Haven train station late on Wednesday, hours after a pair of severed legs were discovered near the same location.

The case has led police to start a nationwide review of missing persons cases to identify potential victims.

“We don’t know yet if the dismembered arms and legs are from the same person,” said Officer David Hartman, spokesman for the New Haven Police.

A homeless man found the severed legs in an overgrown area near the State Street Railroad station on Wednesday morning, and police cadaver dogs found a plastic bag containing the arms, both without hands, several hours later.

Hartman said New Haven police and officials for Metro North and Amtrak determined on Thursday the severed limbs could not have resulted from a train accident.

Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Peter Cooney

